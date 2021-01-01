Arjun Kapoor calls Ranveer Singh Cleavage King: Ranveer Singh Photo: Ranveer Singh shared three photos of him on his Instagram account on Wednesday. In it he is seen wearing a black shirt with a blue blazer and pants.

The friendship between two Bollywood stars Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh is well known. The two often drag each other’s feet on social media. Arjun Kapoor has once again enjoyed Ranveer Singh’s picture. His comment is getting people’s attention. His wife Deepika Padukone has also commented and asked a question.

Ranveer Singh shared three photos of him from his Instagram account on Wednesday. In it he is seen wearing a black shirt with a blue blazer and pants. He has unbuttoned the top three buttons of his shirt, so his chest is clearly visible. Fans are liking and commenting on these photos of her.





Commenting on Ranveer Singh’s paintings, Arjun Kapoor wrote, ‘Cleavage King.’ His wife Deepika Padukone has also commented on Ranveer Singh’s paintings. Commenting on this, Deepika Padukone wrote, ‘What is this emoji?’

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will be seen in the film ’83’. In this film, he will be seen playing the role of Kapil Dev. Apart from this, Ranveer Kapoor is also doing films like ‘Jayeshbhai Jordar’, ‘Circus’ and ‘Rocky and Rani Ki Prem Kahani’. Also, Arjun Kapoor will be seen in Mohit Suri’s ‘Ek Villain 2’ and ‘Bhoot Police’.

