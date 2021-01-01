bharti singh pregnancy: Bharti Singh was recently asked when she will share the news of her pregnancy?
Bharti is seen saying, ‘Dude, now everyone is waiting for the baby, just leave you alone, let’s do something.’ Everyone standing there laughed at Bharti Singh’s reply.
We will tell you that Bharti and Harsh Limbachia got married in 2017. Bharti had also said in an interview that she and Harsh now want a child and were planning to do so. But they don’t want to take any chances with regard to the outbreak of the corona virus. Bharti had said that she wanted her baby to be born in a healthy environment, as it was too risky to go to the hospital at this time.
