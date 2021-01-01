Bigg Boss OTT Day 24 Full Episode: Bigg Boss OTT Day 24: Nominated to evict Divya, Nishant, Milind, Akshara and Shamita – Bigg Boss OT Day 24 Full Episode Updated in Hindi

Neha and Akshara talk to each other. Akshara says she is paying attention to many things. She says she has love for Neha in her heart. Nishant comes having fun and yells at Neha. The symbol smiles.

Then Neha and Pratik talk to each other. Moose and Nishant, on the other hand, speak in bed. Neha then shares with Pratik what happened to Akshara. Nishant asks Rakesh to get a tattoo on the back of the lamp and thus the fun continues.



Bigg Boss announced that staying connected to the show is very important. Divya is alone and now whether it is a boy or a girl, if anyone wants to change their connection and connect to Divya, press the buzzer. Everyone discusses with each other.

The symbol speaks to Moose and Nishant and says hit the buzzer with the letter. Rakesh comes and everyone tells him to hit the buzzer. Symbols and lamps sit together. Divya says the picture was perfect after half the journey. Prateek and Neha speak. Prateek tells Neha that he is thinking of something. Neha says say whatever you want to say on your face. Neha left. Later, Pratik tells Nishant that acting is right, isn’t it?

Prateek and Neha talk to each other. Neha expresses her displeasure and Pratik tells her to keep quiet. Neha says what are you doing? You are disconnecting without reason. The symbol says crazy lady. While having fun in slippers and clothes, Neha runs and hits Pratik.

Neha and Nishant got into an argument. Both accuse each other of playing sympathy cards. Bigg Boss announced the nomination process and said no one came with Divya, so she has been nominated to be homeless. Nishant and Moos are first sent to the confession room. They both have letters, one of which will have to be read and the other will be nominated. By mutual consent, Nishant nominates himself and reads the Moose letter. Nishant wants to tear the letter from his house. Moose decides she will read the letter later.

Now it’s Milind and Akshar’s turn but they both tore up their letters and both got nominations. When Akshara starts crying after coming out, Milind comes and reveals. The symbol also comes and tells the letter that the parents are still watching you.

Now it is the turn of Shamita and Rakesh. Shamita was crying her letter. Rakesh also agrees to tear the letter but Shamita stops him. Rakesh also cries. When Shamita comes out and cries, Rakesh tries to persuade her and tells her not to cry. Just then Neha comes and hugs Rakesh. Rakesh says sorry, Shamita says okay.

Bigg Boss later announced that Divya, Nishant, Milind, Akshara and Shamita have been nominated for eviction this week. Muskan and Rakesh go to the store room and collect letters from the house. Rakesh and Neha cried after reading the letter from home. Prateek tells Nishant that it is a big thing that he nominated himself.

Big Boss announced that the audience is happy with today’s performance. Things that were banned because of Saturday’s poor performance are no longer there. Divya runs to make tea. The cake will be placed in the store room for the character’s birthday, everyone celebrates. Akshara cuts the cake, everyone feeds her the cake.

Meanwhile, Divya’s lipstick fell out of Rakesh’s pocket. The symbol says what is going on in the house. Everyone laughs but then Shamita gets angry. Shamita says she doesn’t envy Divya, she doesn’t like him.

Nishant and Moos talk to each other and they get into an argument. Moose asks what happened? Nishant says nothing happened, you are not talking. Moose then speaks to the symbol. At the same time Neha now speaks to Nishant. Neha, Pratik and Moos speak to each other. After this the mold falls asleep. Moose says Nishant thinks he is close to the symbol. Stay tuned to Navbharat Times for further updates ….