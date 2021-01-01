Bigg Boss OTT Day 25 Written Update: Bigg Boss OTT Day 25: Shamita and Nishant Survive Homelessness – Bigg Boss OTT Day 25 Full Episode Written Updates in Hindi

Big Boss OTT is slowly making progress. She remembers her family with a smile on her face at home. At the same time, household members speak in different groups. Bigg Boss says that Divya Agarwal, Milind Gaba, Akshara Singh, Nishant Bhatt, Shamita Shetty are the nominees who will be evicted from the house.

Bigg Boss House’s Boss Man and Boss Lady Prateek tells Sejpal and Neha Bhasin that he can save the nomination of any one member from the House by mutual consent. After much discussion, Pratik and Neha save Shamita Shetty.



Prateek Sehajpal and Neha Bhasin shared their decision with Bigg Boss. Bigg Boss says that in addition to Shamita Shetty, the public will decide on the nominees. At the same time, Pratik and Neha talk about their decision.

Holding a smile becomes very emotional sitting alone. She appealed to the public to save Nishant Bhatt from becoming homeless as she would not be able to play alone without Nishant. After this Muskan and Nishant talk to each other. The two fight a fun battle with each other.

Shamita Shetty and Neha Bhasin talk about Rakesh Bapat. Meanwhile, when Rakesh gets there, Shamita gets irritated and leaves. On the other hand, while smiling, Nishant Bhatt and Neha, Pratik Sejpal talk to each other.

Bigg Boss clarified that Nishant Bhatt has been saved from being nominated for homelessness by the people with his votes. Bigg Boss informed that now the nominated members of the household are Divya Agarwal, Milind Gaba and Akshara Singh. He says the house nomination process is over. Laughter is very happy when Nishant is rescued and family members congratulate Nishant. Nishant and Muskan prepare a dish and feed it to Rakesh Bapat on his birthday.

Divya Agarwal read the letter from Bigg Boss. She says that in order to claim the next boss man and boss lady in the house, the members of the house have to work on a clock placed in the garden area. In this watch the connections have to be made one by one. Bigg Boss says that Nishant Bhatt and Muskan Jatana win the claim of Lady and Boss, the next boss of the house.

Big Boss says the public is happy with the performance of members of the household today. At the same time, the battle between Rakesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty is not over. Both are trying to convince each other. Shamita tells Rakesh that she will not take work tomorrow and he will not take it either.

