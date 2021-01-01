Bombay High Court rejects Kangana Ranaut’s petition: Bombay High Court rejects Kangana Ranaut’s petition Javed Akhtar defamation suit against her
The court had said, “The relief application filed by the accused’s lawyers has been accepted for the last time today. Defendant’s counsel has directed that the accused be produced at the next hearing date.
In an earlier hearing, Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate RR Khan had also rejected Akhtar’s plea seeking directions to arrest Ranawat. At the same time, the court had said that if Kangana does not appear at the next date of hearing, the complainant can re-file the application.
In an interview to a TV channel, Kangana Ranaut had said some things against Javed Akhtar. Javed Akhtar then filed a criminal defamation suit against him in a dark court. Javed Akhtar says that what Kangana said in that interview has hurt his reputation.
