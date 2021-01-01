Chiranjeevi Salman Khan R Madhavan Godfather: R Madhavan to enter Godfather as a villain

Southern superstar Chiranjeevi will soon be making a remake of the superhit Malayalam film ‘Lucifer’. The casting of the film has been under discussion for several days. Recently, there was news that Salman Khan has been made an entry in the film. According to reports, Salman will not be seen in the film but his voice will continue to resonate in the ears of the audience.

Salman’s character in the film is such that he is not seen. However, his voice continues to give the story a new twist. Now a new update about the movie has come out. According to media reports, the name of another superstar after Salman is now joining the film. It is being said that actor R Madhavan may play the role of a villain in ‘Godfather’. The producers are discussing it and the cast may soon give the film the green signal.



Loved the work done in ‘Vikram Vedha’

Let me tell you, R Madhavan appeared in the film ‘Vikram Vedha’ some time back, in which his work was highly praised. On this basis, there is talk that the producer of ‘Godfather’ is considering signing Madhavan in his film. He played the role of an honest policeman in ‘Vikram Vedha’ who later came to know the truth of the department. ‘Vikram Vedha’ was facing Madhavan Vijay Sethupati and now he can face Chiranjeevi in ​​’Godfather’.

Salman Khan has not given the green signal

So far, Salman has not given the green signal to ‘Godfather’. She is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film ‘Tiger 3’, which is being shot in Russia and will be in Turkey. It is rumored that Salman may take time out of his busy schedule to commit to the creators of ‘Godfather’.

