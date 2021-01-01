Deepak Chahar is dating Jaya Bhardwaj: Is cricketer Deepak Chahar dating Bigg Boss fame Siddharth Bhardwaj’s sister Jaya Kapal for the Roka ceremony before IPL 2021- Is cricketer Deepak Chahar dating Siddharth Bhardwaj’s sister Jaya? Preparations stopped before the IPL

The relationship between the world of sports and glamor is not new. While Bollywood actresses like Anushka Sharma to Geeta Basra are happily married to cricketers, news of romance between Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul is also common. The name of Deepak Chahar, a young cricketer of Team India, is also appearing in this area. Yes, it is common knowledge that Deepak Chahar is dating ‘Bigg Boss’ fame Siddharth Bhardwaj’s sister Jaya Bhardwaj. Not only that, there are rumors that both of them will get married soon.

Stopped before IPL, then got engaged

Deepak Chahar and Jaya are serious about their relationship, as reported by our colleague Eatimes. The couple is preparing for the Deepak Chahar Roka ceremony soon. Both are getting married after IPL 2021. Not only that, he is said to be cheering along with Jaya Deepak in the IPL matches in Dubai.

Jaya works in a corporate company in Delhi

Deepak and Jaya’s close friends have said that the couple is very excited about their relationship. Deepak has also made Jaya meet his entire team. In such a scenario, Deepak Chahar is now getting married soon like his co-stars Yuzvendra Chahal, Jaspreet Bumrah and Hardik Pandya. Jaya Bhardwaj is a resident of Delhi and works in a corporate company.

Malati Chahar’s brother is Deepak Chahar

By the way, Deepak Chahar has a long association with Bollywood. He is the brother of model and actress Malati Chahar. Deepak Chahar is an emerging player for Team India. Deepak Chahar, who took 6/7 against Bangladesh, has also been honored with the ICC T20 Performance of the Year award.

Siddharth appeared in ‘Bigg Boss’ and ‘Splitsvilla’

Jaya Bhardwaj’s brother Siddharth Bhardwaj is a well known name in TV life. He has also appeared in ‘Bigg Boss 5’ as well as ‘Splitsvilla 2’.