Dharmendra’s first wife Prakash Kaur: Dharmendra’s first wife Prakash Kaur was talking about the first and last love of her life: Dharmendra’s first wife Prakash Kaur said, ‘I don’t speak to the press, my English is not good’

Today (September 1) is Dharmendra’s first wife Prakash Kaur’s 74th birthday. Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol have congratulated their mother on Prakash Kaur’s birthday and both have shared their photos with her. Until this age Prakash had been wandering alone for the past several years, where she may not have had the support of her husband but she received a lot of love from her children.

Prakash Kaur’s heart was broken

Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur were married in 1954. Dharmendra was only 19 years old when he married Prakash Kaur. The wedding was a married one, where Dharmendra was busy managing his film career and Prakash went after children and family. Prakash Kaur was shocked when another woman entered Dharmendra’s life and she was Hema Malini. Dharmendra has four children, Prakash Ajay Singh (Sunny Deol), Vijay Singh (Bobby Deol), Vijata Deol and Ajita Deol.

Told Dharmendra his first and last love

1980 was the year when Dharmendra married Hema Malini and their distance from Prakash Kaur also increased a lot. It is said that Dharmendra wanted his two wives to live together, but this was not possible. Prakash Kaur prefers to stay away from publicity and industry. However, when he was heartbroken, he spoke to some media groups. However, after reading what Prakash Kaur said in those things, you will be convinced that she is a very beautiful woman from the heart. In 1981, Prakash Kaur spoke to Stardust. Prakash Kaur always describes Dharmendra as her first and last love.

Said – My English is not good

Prakash had said, ‘I don’t speak to the press, my English is not good and I don’t want to speak anything.’ She also said that she is like a normal housewife and she doesn’t know much about the film world. She said, ‘I am a housewife, I love my home and my children. I don’t care what anyone says about me. Everyone has their own lifestyle and why should I pick a boat?

‘Faith in Him Is Not Over’

Prakash was going through a difficult phase at the time and he had said that she needed her husband because he is the father of their children. He had said, ‘Dharmendra is his first and last love. He is the father of my children and I respect and love him. What was supposed to happen happened. I used to blame them for not knowing my destiny. But I know that no matter how far away he is, he will be there when I need him. I have not lost faith in him.



Dharmendra may not be the best husband, he is certainly the best father

Prakash had also said that Dharmendra always tried to be the best father. He had said, ‘Dharmendra may not be the best husband, although he is very good to me, he is definitely the best father. He has loved his children so much, he has never neglected them. ‘

‘How dare you call Dharmendra a womanizer’

Not only that, he also told some stories about Dharmendra’s marriage to Hema Malini. Prakash Kaur had said, ‘Why only my husband, any man would have chosen Hema instead of me. How dare anyone call Dharmendra a womanizer, where half the industry is doing the same. All the heroes have an affair and they marry another.

