Fan Says Girlfriend Has Crush On Ali Fazal: Ha Chadha Reacts To A Fan Who Says His Girlfriend Has A Crush On Ali Fazal

Ha Cha Chadha and Ali Fazal are pairing up fans through their social media posts. The actress recently answered some questions from fans during the Ask Me Anything session on Instagram.

A fan told her that her friend is in love with the actress’s boyfriend Ali Fazal. Responding to this, Richa said, ‘This is normal. He is perfect. However, in addition to this, the actress also shared a picture of herself showing the graphics of electricity through her eyes. She further wrote, ‘but’ and then created an emoji with eyes that indicates she will see everything from behind.





Update on Punjaban tomorrow

Richa will soon be seen in the role of Bholi Punjaban in ‘Fukre 3’. Another fan asked, ‘When will Punjab return tomorrow? Can’t wait On this, the actress said, ‘I also like Bholi, that is why I have put Bholi’s face on this dress. She will be coming soon, doing some planning. Ha was wearing a cream-colored short dress with a naive face print on one side.



Ha was going to marry Ali

Let us tell you, Richa and Ali have been in a relationship for a long time. The couple was due to get married in April last year but their plans were canceled due to a coronavirus epidemic.

