Farah Khan Arbaaz Khan pinches Bollywood: Video: ‘Why are fat kids so dry?’, Farah Khan responds to trolls – Farah Khan responds to trolls correctly Watch Video

Farah Khan Arbaaz Khan pinches Bollywood: Video: 'Why are fat kids so dry?', Farah Khan responds to trolls

After many Bollywood celebrities, now famous choreographer and director Farah Khan will be seen in the second season of actor and producer Arbaaz Khan’s show ‘Pinch’. The promo for this episode has been released. Farah looks as innocent as ever in this show. During the show, Farah has slapped her trolls.

Farah has responded to the troll’s comment on a picture of Farah with the children. Farah is seen in the picture with her children Divya, Anya and Kazar. One troll commented on the photo, ‘Why are obese kids so dry?’ In response, Farah said, ‘Listen, you take care of your children, I will take care of my children.’ Check out the show’s promo:



Farah also commented on the discussion on nepotism in Bollywood in the show. He said, ‘You talk about nepotism but to see if you have a photo of Shahrukh Khan’s daughter. Or a photo of Kareena’s son. Farah also said that even though she only writes hello on social media, people start trolling her. He said that even after 10 years, people still send messages criticizing his film ‘Tees Mar Khan’.