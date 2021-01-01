Himani Bundela became the first millionaire: Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 List of all 15 questions Himani Bunde answered the first millionaire KBC13: Himani Bundela became a millionaire by answering these 15 questions, 20,000 questions are ridiculous
The fastest is one of the questions from Finger First. Here are all the questions asked in Amitabh Bachchan’s quiz show.
Q: Which of these measurements has the smallest value?
Answer: millimeters
Which of these celebrity couples got married recently?
Answer: Varun Dhawan – Natasha Dalal
Which country’s national flag has the fewest colors?
Answer: Bangladesh
These are the questions that were asked to Himani Bundela after sitting on the hot seat today.
What would you put in the milk to get the cheese out?
Answer: Lemon juice
How many people can play the standard game of chess?
Answer me
Which tree does not have a wooden trunk?
Answer: Banana
What is the literal meaning of Chaturan, another name of Lord Brahma?
Answer: Four faces
This is the opening tune of which song?
Ans: Tera Rang Balle Balle (New New)
How long is Pawan’s online class, if he attends three periods of the same period from 9am to 11:15 am?
Answer: 45 minutes
Serum Institute of India, Covid-19 vaccine manufacturer, Covidsheld is founded by which business family?
Answer: Poonawala family
What are the common portfolios of Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman and Arun Jaitley in the Union Cabinet?
Answer: Protection
Bhavani Devi became the first Indian to qualify for which Olympics in 2021?
Answer: Fence
Who among these wrote under the pseudonym ‘Ghanshyam Vyas’?
Answer: AKM Munshi
Which is the tallest mountain in Antarctica?
Answer: Vinson Massif
Which of these musicians of Maihar family is guided by satar player Nikhil Banerjee and flute players Hari Prasad Chaurasia and Nityanand Haldipur?
Answer: Goddess Annapurna
Who was the first woman scientist to be elected as the General Secretary of Indian Science Congress in 1975?
Answer: Asima Chatterjee
It was a Rs 50 lakh question that was asked to Himani and she chose ‘Flip the Question’ lifeline for it. Later, Himani used Ask Expert Lifeline on the flip question and won Rs 50 lakh in the show.
Which member of the Nehru-Gandhi family won the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat in India’s first general election in 1952?
Answer: Feroze Gandhi
Tomorrow Himani Bunde will answer the question of Rs 1 crore and KBC 13 will get the first crorepati of the season.
