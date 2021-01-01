Himani Bundela became the first millionaire: Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 List of all 15 questions Himani Bunde answered the first millionaire KBC13: Himani Bundela became a millionaire by answering these 15 questions, 20,000 questions are ridiculous

Amitabh Bachchan’s show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’ (Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 13) will get its first crorepati. In today’s show, Agra resident Himani Bundela will be at the top of the leader board and will have the opportunity to play a quiz show by winning the Fastest Finger First question. From the very beginning of the show, Amitabh Bachchan seemed to be very impressed with Himani’s answer. Himani was seen clapping while Amitabh Bachchan was playing a game show. Glacier is a blind.

Himani Bundela answered all the questions quickly. Amitabh Bachchan was seen teaching some quick mental math tricks. She is a teacher by profession and wants to make education, especially math, easier for children with special disabilities.



The fastest is one of the questions from Finger First. Here are all the questions asked in Amitabh Bachchan’s quiz show.

Q: Which of these measurements has the smallest value?

Answer: millimeters

Which of these celebrity couples got married recently?

Answer: Varun Dhawan – Natasha Dalal

Which country’s national flag has the fewest colors?

Answer: Bangladesh

These are the questions that were asked to Himani Bundela after sitting on the hot seat today.

What would you put in the milk to get the cheese out?

Answer: Lemon juice

How many people can play the standard game of chess?

Answer me

Which tree does not have a wooden trunk?

Answer: Banana

What is the literal meaning of Chaturan, another name of Lord Brahma?

Answer: Four faces

This is the opening tune of which song?

Ans: Tera Rang Balle Balle (New New)

How long is Pawan’s online class, if he attends three periods of the same period from 9am to 11:15 am?

Answer: 45 minutes

Serum Institute of India, Covid-19 vaccine manufacturer, Covidsheld is founded by which business family?

Answer: Poonawala family

What are the common portfolios of Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman and Arun Jaitley in the Union Cabinet?

Answer: Protection

Bhavani Devi became the first Indian to qualify for which Olympics in 2021?

Answer: Fence

Who among these wrote under the pseudonym ‘Ghanshyam Vyas’?

Answer: AKM Munshi

Which is the tallest mountain in Antarctica?

Answer: Vinson Massif

Which of these musicians of Maihar family is guided by satar player Nikhil Banerjee and flute players Hari Prasad Chaurasia and Nityanand Haldipur?

Answer: Goddess Annapurna

Who was the first woman scientist to be elected as the General Secretary of Indian Science Congress in 1975?

Answer: Asima Chatterjee

It was a Rs 50 lakh question that was asked to Himani and she chose ‘Flip the Question’ lifeline for it. Later, Himani used Ask Expert Lifeline on the flip question and won Rs 50 lakh in the show.

Which member of the Nehru-Gandhi family won the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat in India’s first general election in 1952?

Answer: Feroze Gandhi

Tomorrow Himani Bunde will answer the question of Rs 1 crore and KBC 13 will get the first crorepati of the season.