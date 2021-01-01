‘Is my Sonam Gupta a traitor?’ Surabhi Jyoti will make a strong debut, said – I am very excited

Famous Television Actress () Her Bollywood Debut Movie ‘?’ () Is eagerly awaiting release. The trailer of the film directed by Saurabh Tyagi has received a lot of positive response on social media. It is a romantic-comedy film and will be released on the OTT platform. Speaking about the film, Surabhi said, “The photo of the letter written by Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai went viral. After this, when I was first told the story of this film, I realized that for the first time a film would be made on such a famous meme of India. Honestly, I am very excited for this film. Watch the trailer of the movie: The story of this movie is based on a small town boy named Sintu who falls in love with a girl named Sonam Gupta. Sonam Gupta is a slightly different type of girl and then she leaves Sintu. This is followed by some very humorous situations. Punjabi singer and actor () will be seen in the film with Surabhi Jyoti. Apart from this, Vijay Raj and Brijendra Kala are also in the lead roles in the film. The film will be released on OTT platform Zee5 on September 10.