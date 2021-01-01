Isha Koppikar Luxurious house: Khallas girl

Isha Koppikar celebrated Janmashtami with her family. This time he shared a video of the temple inside his house, which has a large idol of Radha-Krishna. The scene in the video looks as beautiful as a big temple.



Isha’s house is in the most posh part of Mumbai and her palace-like house by the sea is very luxurious. Isha married businessman Timmy Narang in the 200’s, who owns several large hotels in Mumbai. Isha and Timmy got married at the ISKCON temple in Juhu, Mumbai. Isha often posts photos of this house like her Hummel.



Isha, who has appeared in films like ‘Kante’, ‘Don’, ‘Salam-e-Ishq’, ‘Kapani’ and ‘Pinjar’, is now in the spotlight for Hindi film ‘Assi Nabbe Poor Sau’ and Telugu film ‘Alayan’.

