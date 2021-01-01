Jacqueline Fernandez interrogated by ED: Jacqueline Fernandez was interrogated by ED

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is investigating the money laundering case of Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandes in Delhi for about 5 hours. It is being said that this case is allegedly related to a multi-billion ransom racket.

According to reports, the racket is being run by ‘famous commoner’ Sukesh Chandrasekhar. He is also accused in a bribery case related to the Election Commission. A source close to the ED told NDTV, “Jacqueline is not an accused but she is being questioned as a witness in the case against Sukesh.



Bollywood’s Top Actress

Jacqueline is from Colombo, Sri Lanka. She made her mark as a Bollywood actress in India. She is one of the top actresses in the industry to date and also has a large fan base on social media.



Worked in these films

Jacqueline has been a part of many big Hindi movies. He has acted in ‘Kick’ with Salman Khan, ‘Dishum’ with John Abraham and Varun Dhawan, ‘Brother’ with Akshay Kumar and Siddharth Malhotra and ‘Aladdin’ with Amitabh Bachchan and Riteish Deshmukh.

