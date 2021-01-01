Jacqueline Fernandez interrogated by ED: Jacqueline Fernandez was interrogated by ED
Bollywood’s Top Actress
Jacqueline is from Colombo, Sri Lanka. She made her mark as a Bollywood actress in India. She is one of the top actresses in the industry to date and also has a large fan base on social media.
Worked in these films
Jacqueline has been a part of many big Hindi movies. He has acted in ‘Kick’ with Salman Khan, ‘Dishum’ with John Abraham and Varun Dhawan, ‘Brother’ with Akshay Kumar and Siddharth Malhotra and ‘Aladdin’ with Amitabh Bachchan and Riteish Deshmukh.
