Janmashtami: Janmashtami 2021 Amitabh Bachchan’s best wishes to Prabhas celebs Jai Shrikrishna Janmashtami 2021: From Big B to Prabhas, celebs chant ‘Jai Shri Krishna’

The birth of Lord Krishna is celebrated every year as a festival of Janmashtami. This day is also known as Krishna Janmashtami and Gokulashtami. This year, as this year, the festival is being celebrated on Monday, August 30. How can Bollywood celebs lag behind in celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna? On this special occasion, Bollywood celebrities have sent Janmashtami wishes to the fans through social media.

On the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami, ‘Baahubali’ star Prabhas, singer Shaan, Amitabh Bachchan, Arjun Rampal, Manish Malhotra, Urmila Matondkar took to their social media. Happy Janmashtami through media account.



Urmila Matondkar while wishing Janmashtami fans wrote, ‘Happy Gokulashtami to you very much.’



