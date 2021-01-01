Jennifer Lopez looks sensational: Jennifer Lopez forgot to remove the price tag from her dress at the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show
Hollywood superstar and singer Jennifer Lopez arrived in a glamorous incarnation during the ‘Dolce & Gabbana’ fashion show in Venice on Sunday night, August 2nd. Meanwhile, everyone present was amazed for a moment to see Jennifer’s princess look.
#Jennifer #Lopez #sensational #Jennifer #Lopez #forgot #remove #price #tag #dress #Dolce #Gabbana #fashion #show
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.