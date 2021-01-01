Karan Johar’s mother’s surgery: Karan Johar shared a video of his mother Hiru Johar who has undergone two major surgeries in lockdown

Karan Johar, who often shares videos of his children on social media, has this time shared a video of his mother Hero Johar. In this video, Karan Johar’s mother is seen sitting in a wheelchair after the operation.

Sharing this video, Karan Johar said that his mother underwent two major surgeries during the lockdown. Sharing this video, mother Hiru Johar, Karan has written a long caption.



Karan said, ‘My mother … my superhero. He has had two major surgeries in Lockdown. He has undergone spinal fusion surgery and right knee surgery in the last 8 months. He has faced both these surgeries with his tremendous courage and humor. She is about 79 years old, but she has a thousand years of vigor and enthusiasm. I am so proud of him, I love you so much mom. Your kids are waiting at home with cakes and songs.



Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Sonakshi Sinha, Manish Malhotra, Shreya Ghoshal, Anil Kapoor, Bhoomi Pednekar, Preeti Zinta, Aditi Rao Haidari, Neetu Kapoor, Tanisha Mukherjee, Twinkle Khanna, Diana Penty, Hina Khan, Tisca Chopra Pony Prakash Many Bollywood celebrities like Raj, Athiya Shetty, B Prak, Navya Nanda, Mahip Kapoor, Seema Khan, Sophie Chaudhary have shown their love in this video and wished them a speedy recovery.

Karan Johar often posts videos of mothers and their twin children. Nowadays Karan is in the news of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, which he is hosting.

