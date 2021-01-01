KBC 13 Himani Bundela Rs 7 crore Question Answer: Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 Himani Bundela could not answer this question of Rs 7 crore Know the correct answer- KBC 13: 7 crore could not answer the question asked Himani Bunde, still did this feat!

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’ started on August 23 and has got its first crorepati as Himani Bundela this season. In the August 31 episode of ‘KBC 13’, Himani answered 15 questions and won Rs 1 crore (Himani Bundela won Rs 1 crore). Himani Bundela is a resident of Agra and is blind. She is a math teacher. Please note that Himani lost her sight in an accident. Although Himani lost her sight due to the accident, she could not lose her patience and knowledge. Host Amitabh Bachchan was also impressed by his performance.

After winning Rs 1 crore, Himani Bundela had to answer the 16th question asked of Rs 7 crore (Rs 7 crore question to Himani Bundela), as he did not know the answer, so it was better to leave the game instead of taking risks. Got it.



Read: KBC13: Himani Bundela became a millionaire by answering these 15 questions, 20 thousand question is ridiculous

Amitabh Bachchan asks Himani for Rs 7 crore:

What was the title of that dissertation that Dr. B. R. Ambedkar presented to the London School of Economics for which he received his doctorate in 1923?

It had 4 options-

A. The Want and Means of India

B. The problem of rupee

C. National Dividends of India

D. Law and Attorney

The correct answer was- B. Rupee problem

Read: KBC 13: Himani Bundela, first millionaire, told what to do with money, educated people should be happy



Himani Bundela was asked a question of Rs 1 crore, to which Himani Bundela gave the correct answer:

Which of these pseudonyms was used by Noor Inayat Khan while working as a British spy in France during World War II?

His options were-

A. Vera Atkins

B. Christina Scarbeck

C. Julian Eisner

D. Jean-Marie Rainier

