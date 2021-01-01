Mallika Sherawat appears in saree: Mallika Sherawat appears in saree on Zee comedy show set
Seeing Mallika in a saree, users jumped on social media. One said, ‘Even a beautiful and elegant dress like a sari was completely destroyed. This is a lot in the name of fashion. Another wrote, ‘Please leave the sari alone, don’t waste this beautiful dress.’ One user wrote, ‘Is this a dress?’ Another wrote – Don’t say it’s a sari. One wrote – I thought she was Priyanka Chopra.
Mallika may be away from movies but she is still just as bold on social media. She often shares her glamorous photos with fans. On the work front, Mallika last appeared in the film Zeenat in 2017. Mallika then entered the world of web series and appeared in ‘The Story’ on ZEE5. In 2019, Mallika appeared in the horror comedy web series ‘Boo Sabki Fategi’.
Speaking of Mallika’s personal life, she has been in the discussion about dating French real estate businessman Cyril Auxenfence. She is reportedly living in a live-in relationship with him in Paris.
