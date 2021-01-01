Milind Soman Ankita Konwar Birthday: Ankita Konwar Celebrates Her 30th Birthday With Husband Milind Soman Ankita Konwar B’day: Ankita’s First Lover Has Died, Handled By Milind Soman

Actor and model Milind Soman’s wife Ankita Konwar is celebrating her 30th birthday on Monday, August 30. On Ankita’s birthday we are going to unravel some secrets related to her life. Knowing this, you will fall in love with Milind and Ankita’s love story. In fact, Ankita has spoken openly about Milind and his love story from ‘Human of Bombay’ a few days ago. Ankita told in this exclusive interview how she first met Milind and then decided to stay together for life.The love story of Ankita Konwar and Milind Soman is no less than a fairy tale. This is how their love story begins. Before Milind, Ankita had a boyfriend, whose death caused Ankita to fall apart. And he had decided to leave the country. But destiny had done something different for him. Ankita was sitting in the lobby of her hotel one day. It was there that she first met Milind Soman. Ankita did not immediately realize that her first meeting with Milind would be a lifelong affair.Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar are both fitness junkies and are often seen working out, running, doing yoga together. Ankita is celebrating her birthday today, but the funniest thing is that it will be most interesting to see how Milind wishes his wife a happy birthday. In an interview with Human of Bombay, Ankita spoke candidly about how her and Milind’s love story went.

Ankita used to work in the cabin crew of Air Asia

“I decided to leave the country after the death of my first boyfriend,” Ankita Konwar told Humanities of Bombay. Ankita used to work at Air Asia as a cabin crew in Malaysia. My boyfriend had died at the time. Ankita says I was broken inside. I was thinking of leaving the country. I was sitting in the lobby of the hotel when I saw a tall, sturdy man, Milind Soman. I was a big fan of Milind Soman. Seeing Milind, I went to say hello but he was too busy. A few days later I saw him again in the hotel nightclub. I kept looking at him and he was staring at me too. My friends asked me to talk to him. I went to Milind and I asked if you wanted to dance and insisted on him. Milind and I felt very connected to each other.

This was Ankita and Milind’s first meeting

Ankita further says, the two of us exchanged numbers and then we started talking to each other on our calls and messages. We would meet often for dinner. But one day Ankita told Milind about her ex-boyfriend and also said that she is no more in this world. After hearing Ankita’s words, Milind had said, ‘When I fall in love with you, I love you for everything. Even that part of our past. So don’t panic, we’re together. ‘Listening to Milind made me feel like it was made just for me.

