Narcotics Control Bureau: NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede reveals serious allegations against Arman Kohli in drug case

Sameer Wankhede, zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), has revealed that actor Arman Kohli has some serious allegations other than drugs, after which he has been taken into custody. The actor was arrested at the NCB office on Sunday morning after several hours of interrogation. When Sameer Wankhede was asked about Armaan and who has been arrested. Do those people have ties to South America? Wankhede replied, “Arman Kohli and those arrested have not only been charged with drug abuse but also with other serious charges. They will be produced in court on Monday.”

Sameer Wankhede was asked whether the NCB would take the allegations seriously and ask for further custody. Answering this question, Wankhede says, “We can ask for a cell, but we will not decide what to do tonight.”



The NCB has launched a zero tolerance campaign against drug abuse and raids are being carried out at several places to make the city drug free. On the upcoming raids in Bollywood, Wankhede says, ‘Zero tolerance does not mean that we will just raid the film industry. We are only concerned with violations of the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act. But the truth is that three actors are currently in the custody of the NCB. “For us, it’s about violating the NDPS Act,” says Wankhede. > Our goal is not just to make an impact on the film industry.

