Naseeruddin’s remarks on Muslims who support the Taliban: Indian Muslims celebrate the return of the Taliban to power: On August 15, the Taliban took control of Afghanistan. After this, some Muslim organizations in India justified the Taliban’s occupation of Afghanistan.

The Taliban have once again ruled Afghanistan and the issue is currently making headlines around the world. Special people are giving their feedback on this. Veteran Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah has targeted Indian Muslims who support the Taliban. Naseeruddin Shah has released a video, which is going massively viral on social media.

In a video that surfaced on social media, Naseeruddin Shah said, “While the return of the Taliban to power in Afghanistan is a matter of concern for the world, it is no less dangerous than celebrating the return of some sections of the Indian Muslim population.” Every Indian Muslim today has to ask himself the question whether he wants to reform and modernize his religion or whether he wants to live with the barbarism of the past centuries.



Naseeruddin Shah further said, ‘I am a Hindustani Muslim and as Mirza Ghalib said, my relationship with Allah Mian is very different, I do not need any political religion. Hindustani Islam has always been different from Islam all over the world and God should not change that time so much that we will not even be able to recognize it.

The Taliban took control of Afghanistan on 15 August. After this, some Muslim organizations in India supported the Taliban’s occupation of Afghanistan and expressed happiness over it. Naseeruddin, known for his impeccable style, has reacted to the case.

