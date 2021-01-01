Neha Dhupia Baby Shower Angad Bedi: Neha Dhupia Gets ‘Surprise’ Baby Shower, Shares Photos And Videos On Social Media – Neha Dhupia Shares Photos And Videos Of Her Surprise Baby Shower On Social Media
Bollywood actresses Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi will be the parents of their second child. Now Neha Dhupia has got a surprise baby shower before delivery. Her family members and loved ones attended this baby shower. Neha has shared photos and videos of her surprise baby shower on social media. Neha has shared several photos of the function on her Instagram handle.
Sharing the pictures, Neha wrote in a long post, ‘I had no idea that today would be like this. Very sweet surprise baby shower. I can say that girls you surprised me and with your aunt after that evening. I love you all so much. Tell me a little before you wonder next time. I have always loved you all. Neha’s close friend Soha Ali Khan also attended the baby shower. See pictures of Neha’s baby shower:
Neha has also shared some more pictures in which she is seen with her parents and husband Angad Bedi. Check out some more beautiful pictures of Neha’s baby shower:
In July, Neha and Angad shared the announcement of their pregnancy for the second time with fans through social media. Neha and Angad got married in May 2018. Now they both have a daughter, Mehr. Neha Dhupia, who was in the corona chakra when she was pregnant for the second time, said- she used to sleep on the ground away from her daughter.
