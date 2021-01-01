Nia Sharma’s entry in Bigg Boss OTT Irkes Shamita: Bigg Boss OT Niya Sharma’s entry made Shamita Shetty upset – Shamita Shetty was shocked by Nia Sharma’s entry in ‘Bigg Boss OTT’! This story was told to Nishant

With just 2 weeks left till the end of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, actress Niya Sharma has got a wild card entry in the show. So far there has been a lot of arguing and arguing on this show. But after Nia’s entry, it’s going to get more intense now. Niya Sharma has started making a fuss as soon as she enters the house.

It seems that Niya Sharma has come home and started implementing her game plan. So as soon as he entered the house, he first gave his opinion about all the members and their game plan. And then Milind Gaba and Rakesh Bapat reacted to the game.



Niya Sharma called Milind Gaba the best in the house of Bigg Boss, but expressed her displeasure over Rakesh Bapat’s play. He asked Rakesh if anything like this had happened in the house, should he say something? At this, Akshara Singh points to Shamita and tells Nia that she is not saying anything without her aunt’s permission.

Nia’s announcement – I’ll connect to the lamp

Since the theme of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ is ‘Stay Connected’, it is necessary to make a connection to come to the show. In such a situation, Nia will have to make her own connections to stay indoors. For this, first of all they have to break any one connection. But Niya Sharma said that when she was coming inside the house, most people thought that the symbol would connect with Sahajpal. But if given the chance, she wants to make her connection with Divya Agarwal.

The connection to the lamp was Zeeshan, thrown out by the Big Boss

Divya Agarwal had an affair with Zeeshan Khan, but she was thrown out of the show by Bigg Boss after a quarrel with Pratik during a task. Since then Divya has been playing a solo game in the show.

Shamita Shetty doesn’t like Divya Agarwal at all. In such a situation when Nia appreciates Divya and declares that she wants to have a relationship with him, Shamita Shetty was sure to get the pepper. Shia was also upset that Nia commented on her and other family members’ play and called them ‘cold’.

Shamita felt chilly, said this for Nia

She is seen talking to Nishant Bhatt about it. She tells him she’s out in full dress. I wondered why the weekend didn’t start right. Shia and Nishant were also shocked that Nia called them ‘cold’. Shamita says she doesn’t think she or anyone else is cold which means the game isn’t playing properly.

