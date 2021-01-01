Nina Gupta Dance Video Goes Viral In Shorts: Actress Nina Gupta In Shorts And Aaj Phir Jine Ki Tamanna Hai Black Top Dance Video Goes Viral- Nina Gupta Is Dancing In Shorts On ‘Aaj Phir Jine Ki Tamanna’! Video goes viral

Actress Nina Gupta is currently making waves on social media. She posts on social media every day, which fans never tire of praising her. Pictures ranging from her belly dance to her glamorous look are all over the social media. Nina Gupta, 62, shared a video of her belly dance on social media a few days ago, which made headlines and now another video of her is going viral.

In a video shared by Nina Gupta recently, she is seen dancing to the song ‘Aaj Phir Jeene Ki Tamanna Hai’ (Nina Gupta Shorts). In the video, she is wearing shorts and a black sleeveless top with a purse hanging in it. Nina Gupta shared this video on her Instagram account. From fans to celebrities, they are appreciating Nina’s style and style.



On the commercial front, Nina Gupta will be seen in films like ‘83’, ‘Gwalior’ and ‘Goodbye’. He has released several films this year, including ‘Sandeep and Pinky Farar’, ‘Sardar Ka Natu’ and ‘Chhatrasal’. Nina Gupta started her career in 1982 with the film ‘Saath Saath Hai’. After that, he acted in dozens of films like ‘Aadat Se Majboor’, ‘Gandhi’, ‘Jane Bhi Do Yaaron’, ‘Mandi’, ‘Utsav’, ‘Laila’ and ‘Swarg’. Nina Gupta got new stardom from the film ‘Badhai Ho’ in 2018, after which she never looked back. Recently, he also wrote his book ‘Sach Kahu To’, which drew a lot of headlines.

