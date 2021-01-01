Niya Sharma Bigg Boss OTT Wild Card: Actress Niya Sharma to enter Bigg Boss OTT on September 1

‘Big Boss OTT’ is halfway through. The 6-week long show has seen a lot of drama so far. Zeeshan Khan was kicked out of the show due to a fight, while Shamita Shetty and Rakesh Bapat’s ‘Ishq Wala Love’ has also gained momentum. The connection between Neha Bhasin and Pratik is going to a different level. But in the midst of all this, there is going to be chaos in the house. Because TV’s ‘Nagin’, ‘Khatroon Ki Khiladi’ and superhit Niya Sharma’s entry in the show (Niya Sharma from Bigg Boss OTT) is going to happen. Yes, the producers have run a banner named Nia on the screen during the live feed, since then the fans of the actress have been happy, now there is even speculation that the game is about to turn.

Nia said – let’s do something stormy …

Nia herself has shared three photos on Instagram. In it she is seen in a hotel room. Apparently he is isolated there. Nia captioned the photos, ‘Let’s do something stormy … BB OTT on September 1st.’



‘Now the page will turn, when the storm enters’

The 24×7 live feed on the Voot app displays a banner at the bottom of the screen, discussing Nia Sharma’s entry. It reads with Nia’s photo, ‘Bigg Boss OTT House will now win when the storm enters, which will change the whole game of the house! Will Niya Sharma create havoc in the house of Bigg Boss? Nia is entering the house on September 1st.



Will you be a guest or a wild card entry?

Niya Sharma is currently one of the most popular actresses in the world of TV. He has more than 6.3 million followers on Instagram. Nia is famous for her bold actions. Preparations have been going on for several days to bring Niya Sharma in ‘Bigg Boss’. The producers had also approached Nia last season, but things didn’t go well. But now it is clear that Niya Sharma will be making an entry in ‘Bigg Boss OTT’. However, it has not been clarified by the manufacturers whether she will enter the house as a guest or there will be a wild card entry.



Niya Sharma is bold and bold

‘Jamai Raja 2.0’ fame Niya Sharma is also in the spotlight due to her bold and flawless style. Last year, when her show ‘Jamai Raja’ was about to start, Nian surprised everyone by calling co-star Ravi Dubey ‘Best Kisser’. However, Ravi’s wife Shargun Mehta later reacted and said that Nia was his best friend.



Salman is bringing ‘Bigg Boss 15’ after two weeks

Speaking of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, the show is currently in its fourth week. It is certain that Nia came as a guest or as a contestant, she will definitely change the atmosphere of the house. There were no eliminations in this Sunday show. Shamita Shetty, Rakesh Bapat, Milind Gaba, Akshara Singh, Neha Bhasin, Prateek Sahajpal, Nishant Bhatt, Muskan Jattana and Divya Agarwal are present inside the house as contestants. After 6 weeks, the contestants who survive will be part of the ‘Bigg Boss 15’ on TV. While Karan Johar is hosting ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, Salman Khan will be hosting ‘Bigg Boss 15’. The TV show will also feature ‘Tree of Fortune’, voiced by veteran actress Rekha.

