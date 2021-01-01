Pankaj Tripathi Oh My God 2: Pankaj Tripathi will start shooting for Akshay Kumar Starrer Oh My God 2 from today: Pankaj Tripathi will start shooting for ‘Oh My God 2’

Pankaj Tripathi has started shooting for Akshay Kumar’s ‘Oh My God 2’. In this film, Akshay Kumar will be seen in the role of his same old Krishna.

According to Bollywood season reports, director Amit Rai has started shooting for the film with Pankaj Tripathi. The shooting is taking place in Mumbai. It is being said that for a few days now, Pankaj Tripathi will be shooting his part. The film’s lead actors Yami Gautam and Akshay Kumar will also start shooting from October.



Ashwin Verde and Akshay Kumar are co-producing Oh My God 2. It is being said that both are very excited for this film. In fact, the story of this film has been worked on for the last 10 years so that it will prove to be more powerful than the previous film.

Akshay’s first film ‘Oh My God’ was released in 2012, which is a comedy-drama film. His story is similar to the Australian film ‘The Man Who Reveals God’ directed by Umesh Shukla. The film also stars Paresh Rawal and Mithun Chakraborty in pivotal roles.

