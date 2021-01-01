Pranutan performs on her grandmother’s song: Pranutan performs on her grandmother Nutan’s song Mora Gora Anga Laile Bandini
Let us inform you that these days, Pranutan Behl has entered Bollywood in 2019 with the film ‘Notebook’. However, the film failed at the box office and nowadays it is in the news for its upcoming film ‘Helmet’. It has been said that the story of this new film of Pranutan is a bit bold, which deals with issues like condoms.
Speaking of newcomers, she was on the list of actresses of her time who also gave bold scenes on screen. Nutan entered Bollywood at the age of 14. Nutan has acted in many films like ‘Paying Guest’, ‘Seema’, ‘Bandini’, ‘Saraswati Chandra’, ‘Milan’ and ‘Main Tulsi Tere Angan Ki’. She won five Filmfare Awards for Best Actress.
