Pranutan performs on her grandmother’s song: Pranutan performs on her grandmother Nutan’s song Mora Gora Anga Laile Bandini

The next generation of actress Nutan, who is known for various films of her time, has also been a part of the industry. After son Mohnish Behl, grandson Pranutan Behl has also become a part of Bollywood. However, unlike the newcomers, none of them could find a place in the industry like the actresses did in their time. A dance video of granddaughter Pranutan Behl is in the news, in which she is seen dancing to her grandmother’s evergreen song.

Sharing this dance video, Pranutan writes about why this is special for him. He wrote in the caption, ‘This is really very special to me because this is my grandmother’s song.’ In the song, Pranutan is seen dancing to his grandmother’s evergreen song ‘Mora Gora Rang Leele’.





Let us inform you that these days, Pranutan Behl has entered Bollywood in 2019 with the film ‘Notebook’. However, the film failed at the box office and nowadays it is in the news for its upcoming film ‘Helmet’. It has been said that the story of this new film of Pranutan is a bit bold, which deals with issues like condoms.



Speaking of newcomers, she was on the list of actresses of her time who also gave bold scenes on screen. Nutan entered Bollywood at the age of 14. Nutan has acted in many films like ‘Paying Guest’, ‘Seema’, ‘Bandini’, ‘Saraswati Chandra’, ‘Milan’ and ‘Main Tulsi Tere Angan Ki’. She won five Filmfare Awards for Best Actress.

