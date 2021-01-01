Rajkumar Rao’s Birthday Girlfriend Wishes for Letter Writing: A touching note for Rajkumar Rao on his birthday
The letter said thank the prince
The actress further wrote, ‘I always pray that you do well in every character because I know you want the same. Thank you for standing firm like a stone in this difficult time. I love you The rest is at home, not on Instagram. In addition, he created heart emojis in many places.
The two actors have been in a relationship for a long time
Speaking of personal life, these couples have been together for a long time. They talk openly about relationships. The two often appear together in different places. Seeing them, their photos and videos go viral.
The prince will appear in these films
On the work front, Rajkumar will now be seen in Dinesh Vijan’s film. He will be seen with actress Kriti Sanon. Apart from this, he will also be seen in the film ‘Badhai Do’ with Bhumi Pednekar. This is the sequel of 2018’s Ayushman Khurana starrer ‘Badhai Ho’.
