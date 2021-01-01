Rakesh and Shamita Bonding in Bigg Boss Oat: Rakesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty Connection: Rakesh Bapat’s relationship with Shamita Shetty has been reacted by his sister Sheetal Bapat.

The OTT season of the popular reality show ‘Bigg Boss’ is currently underway. Romantic news also keeps coming to the house during fights. The connection between Rakesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty is very much in the news at home. In fact, the growing closeness between the two is catching people’s attention. Rakesh Bapat’s sister Sheetal Bapat has reacted to his relationship with Shamita Shetty.

Our colleague Eatimes spoke to Sheetal Bapat about those two. Sheetal Bapat said, ‘I think it’s cute. Its equation looks good. In the family, we care about each other, but when it comes to personal choices, we say nothing.



When Rakesh Bapat told his family that he was going to ‘Bigg Boss’, his family felt strange. Sheetal Bapat said, “Rakesh is a reserved person and he is someone who does not like to be around a lot of people. Also, we’ve all never seen Big Boss and what we’ve heard is that there’s a lot of arguing going on in the house. My brother likes to be quiet. We thought about how it would last and how it would fit everyone. We thought maybe he understands what’s going on, the fight is over. But seeing him like that is new to all of us and we all love it. My daughters especially love watching their uncles on screen. We talk about Big Boss between lunch and dinner.

Rakesh Bapat is an adult and he made the right decision in his professional life. Sheetal Bapat said, ‘Rakesh Bapat’s business decisions have always been right. And whatever he decides for himself, we respect him. It will also help him in a way. We recently sent him a letter and my daughters wrote that he can’t stop blabbering on like they’ve seen him interacting with so many people. ‘

Family members are happy to see her at Big Boss’s house, but they are missing her home. Sheetal Bapat said, “We have been living together in Pune for the last two years and we miss them. But we want to stay in Big Boss as long as possible.

