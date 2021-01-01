Raveena Tandon and Mika Singh Video: Raveena Tandon asks Mika Singh to sing her hit song Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare

Raveena Tandon has shared a funny video on Instagram, in which Mika Singh is also seen with her. In this video, Raveena is seen commenting behind the camera. The video also shows Raveena getting ready before the show starts.

Raveena is seen commenting in the video. Ali Asghar is seen on the stage sofa, Sanket Bhosale and Sugandha Mishra are also seen busy preparing for the side. Mika Singh appears as a guest here, Raveena taking her camera in front of him. While sharing this video, Raveena wrote in the caption, ‘Our power is happening.’





Raveena complimented Mika and asked her to remix her song ‘Akhiyon Se Goli Mari’. Upon hearing this, Mika hurriedly sang the song in her own style.

