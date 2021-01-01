Saira Bano Left Ventricular Failure: Saira Bano Heart Problem: Dr. Nitin Gokhale, a cardiologist treating Saira Bano, is a case of left ventricular failure.

Saira Bano is currently admitted to Hinduja Hospital. A senior doctor who treated him said that he was out of danger and was well. Our partner Itimes has given an update on the nature of Saira Bano. Let us know that he was admitted to the hospital after complaining of shortness of breath.

Itimes spoke with cardiologist Dr Nitin Gokhale. He is treating Saira Bano. He said, ‘Saira Bano is fine, she is completely stable and we will get her out of the ICU today or tomorrow.’



Saira Bano has been admitted to the ICU, after which she was admitted to a hospital in Hinduja

Dr. Nitin Gokhale said that this is a case of left ventricular failure, which will require angiography. That would be fine. Angiography will be done at the right time, Saira Bano can be discharged and will have to be re-admitted for this procedure. He added, ‘We need to control his diabetes first.’

Left ventricular dysfunction is the cause of heart failure. This prevents the necessary parts of the body from getting blood properly. At the same time, normal X-rays do not make the blood vessels appear properly, so a special dye must be added to the blood. It sheds light on the blood vessels, informing the doctor about the problem. This procedure is called angiography.

