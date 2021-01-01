Salman Khan Bigg Boss 15 Release Date: Salman Khan Bigg Boss 15 Release Date, Time and other details

The look of Bigg Boss this year is very different than before and it has a lot of questions in the minds of the fans. A lot of people are confused about whether the Big Boss OTT is different than the Big Boss 15. Will Salman Khan replace Karan Johar as the host? Will Salman’s Bigg Boss 15 have only OTT contestants? Let’s dispel these doubts and tell us when you can watch Bigg Boss 15 on TV now.

The show is currently available on OTT platform Voot but soon Salman Khan will take over the command after Karan Johar. It will be the same as the season so far but two contestants from Bigg Boss OTT will go to Bigg Boss 15. It is not yet clear who the rest of the contestants will be and where they will come from but it seems that the contestants coming from Bigg Boss OTT can get some benefits.





The show will begin on October 3

According to a report in Telechakkar, ‘Bigg Boss 15 will launch on TV on October 3, 2021. It will be broadcast on the Colors channel. Monday to Friday at 10.30pm and Saturday and Sunday at 9pm. The theme of the show will be ‘Jungle’ and Salman himself is very excited about it.



What did Riddhima say about Karan Johar?

Recently, Riddhima Pandit, who came out of Bigg Boss OTT, while talking about Karan Johar, said that different groups have formed in the house and what she thinks about them. He had said, ‘I think Karan Johar is excellent as a host. It is always the host’s duty to guide us on how to move forward in the show through out-of-the-box conversations about us. I don’t think he’s biased. I think he showed us the right way.