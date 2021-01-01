Salman Khan Bigg Boss 15 Release Date: Salman Khan Bigg Boss 15 Release Date, Time and other details
The show will begin on October 3
According to a report in Telechakkar, ‘Bigg Boss 15 will launch on TV on October 3, 2021. It will be broadcast on the Colors channel. Monday to Friday at 10.30pm and Saturday and Sunday at 9pm. The theme of the show will be ‘Jungle’ and Salman himself is very excited about it.
What did Riddhima say about Karan Johar?
Recently, Riddhima Pandit, who came out of Bigg Boss OTT, while talking about Karan Johar, said that different groups have formed in the house and what she thinks about them. He had said, ‘I think Karan Johar is excellent as a host. It is always the host’s duty to guide us on how to move forward in the show through out-of-the-box conversations about us. I don’t think he’s biased. I think he showed us the right way.
