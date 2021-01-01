Salman Khan moves Tiger 3 shoot to Turkey: Salman Khan moves Tiger 3 shoot to Turkey

After completing a 5-day schedule in St. Petersburg, Russia, Salman Khan has now arrived in Turkey with the team for the shooting of his upcoming film ‘Tiger 3’. He is going to shoot the film in Istanbul. Looking at the actor’s social media posts, it seems that his girlfriend Yulia Vantur is also with him.

Lulia Vantur started her singing career in Bollywood with Salman Khan’s ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Brother’. He shared a video of the Turkish hotel on his Instagram account.





‘Ek Tha Tiger’ was also shot

Salman and Katrina had shot ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ at four locations in Turkey. The introductory scene was filmed at the Maiden Tower in Istanbul and the Mardan Palace in Antalya, the most expensive luxury hotel in Europe.

Salman’s look has been leaked

Speaking of ‘Tiger 3’, Salman’s look and some shots from the film have been leaked. This happened because St. Petersburg was very crowded at the time of the shooting. Now the producers are worried about how they will control the crowds in Turkey.

