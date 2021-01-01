Sanjay Mishra Movies Bollywood: Sanjay Mishra Decorates His Office And Home – Actor Sanjay Mishra Decorates His Office And Home

If we talk about the best actors in Bollywood who play all kinds of characters, the name of actor Sanjay Mishra will definitely be mentioned in it. Sanjay has made an impression in the film industry after a long struggle. Learned from the National School of Drama, Sanjay has done well in films like Fas Gaya Re Obama, Aankhen Dekhi, Masan, Kamyab. However, few people know that Sanjay Mishra not only does excellent acting but also decorates the interior.

Recently, Sanjay Mishra did a photoshoot in his new office. Meanwhile, he told our colleague ‘Bombay Times’,’ 19 years after I came to Mumbai, I was able to buy this script room in 2011. I do all the interior decorating myself because I love to do it. I don’t call it my office, I call it the script room. I have done its interior accordingly. I have also done the entire interior of my house.



We will tell you that Sanjay Mishra is also known for his excellent comic timing. Released at home through the TV series ‘Office Office’, Sanjay has done excellent comic roles in many films like Golmaal Series, Welcome, Tashan, Khiladi 786, Jolly LLB, Dilwale, All the Best, Dum Laga Ke Haisha. Total commotion. Hmmm. Now Sanjay Mishra will be seen in some big movies like Bhool Bhulaiya 2 and Circus.

