Sapna Chowdhury with her husband buffalo: Sapna Chowdhury shared a funny video of her husband Veer Sahu bathing his buffaloes:
However, none of them turn to the dream and then her husband Veer Sahu raises his voice towards the buffalo. The buffalo then turns to them and is showered with love by her dream husband. Sapna was shocked to see this and she asked what is her relationship with him? Veer says she is his boyfriend.
We will tell you that Sapna and Veer Sahu secretly got married in 2020. In the same year Sapna gave birth to a child, after which people got to know about their marriage. People started asking various questions on social media about this secret marriage, which they answered during live chat.
Remember that Sapna Chowdhury also entered ‘Bigg Boss 11’ and entertained a lot of people. The battle of Sapna and Arshi Khan is considered to be the most dangerous battle that takes place in the house of ‘Bigg Boss’.
Sapna Chowdhury has shared a rare video of her husband
