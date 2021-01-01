Sara Ali Khan shares a video from her Ladakh trip: Sara Ali Khan shares a video from her Ladakh trip
Sarah chose the iconic song for the video
Sara is showing her Bollywood incarnation on the iconic song ‘Yeh Kahan Aa Gaya Hum’ from the movie ‘Silsila’ starring Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Rekha. He captioned the video, ‘The corner of this garden is filled with the base of your hands.’
Radhika also shared a photo
Radhika has also shared a glimpse of her Ladakh trip with fans on social media. He seems to be having a lot of fun with his friends. These pictures are going viral on the internet and targeting people for travel.
Sarah will now appear in ‘Atarangi Re’.
On the work front, Sara will now be seen in director Anand L. Rai’s ‘Atarangi Re’. Actors like Akshay Kumar and Dhanush will be seen with him in the film. Fans are eagerly awaiting this movie.
