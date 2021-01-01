Sehwag and Ganguly in KBC 13: Virender Sehwag leaves funny answers to Big B and Sourav Ganguly
What if you win against Pakistan?
In the promo, when Amitabh Bachchan asked Virender Sehwag what his reaction would be if he won against Pakistan, Sehwag recalled the hit dialogue from Big B’s ‘Shahenshah’. Then Amitabh would say in dialogue, ‘In a relationship, you seem to be your father’. On hearing this, Sehwag hurriedly says, ‘We are the father and his’. Everyone, including Amitabh Bachchan and Sourav Ganguly, started laughing.
Reacted to the singing habit on such a pitch
Amitabh further asks Virender Sehwag about his habit of singing songs on the cricket pitch. He says, ‘We’ve heard you were very dumb while playing.’ Hearing this, Sehwag sings, ‘Chala jata hoon kis ki dhun mein’ and then imitates hitting shots with the bat.
What if I miss the catch?
At the same time, when Amitabh asks him if you are fielding and missed the catch? Virender Sehwag says, “If coach Greg Chappell is not there, he will direct ‘Soup Ganguly’ while singing ‘Aapni To Jaisi Te Kat Jayegi Aapka Kya Hoga Jana-e-Ali’. At this, Sourav Ganguly starts hitting his head and hides his face. Let us tell you, this is how Virender Sehwag drew attention to the fight between Sourav Ganguly and Greg Chappell.
Amitabh Bachchan and Sourav Ganguly laughed and laughed at every reply from Virender Sehwag. Which means it’s about to be the most delusional time of the year, as well as the most delightful.
