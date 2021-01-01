Sehwag and Ganguly in KBC 13: Virender Sehwag leaves funny answers to Big B and Sourav Ganguly

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’ started a few days ago and has come true as soon as it started. This time a new section has been added to the show, which will feature celebrity guests from various fields every Friday. Former cricketer Virender Sehwag and former India captain and BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly will be appearing on KBC 13 this week on September 3.

This upcoming episode is going to be a lot of fun and the same glimpse can be seen in the recently released promo. In a promo released by the makers of ‘KBC 13’, host Amitabh Bachchan gives Virender Sehwag different situations and asks his reactions about him. Virender Sehwag, who is also known for his wit, responds that even Amitabh Bachchan laughs.



What if you win against Pakistan?

In the promo, when Amitabh Bachchan asked Virender Sehwag what his reaction would be if he won against Pakistan, Sehwag recalled the hit dialogue from Big B’s ‘Shahenshah’. Then Amitabh would say in dialogue, ‘In a relationship, you seem to be your father’. On hearing this, Sehwag hurriedly says, ‘We are the father and his’. Everyone, including Amitabh Bachchan and Sourav Ganguly, started laughing.



Reacted to the singing habit on such a pitch

Amitabh further asks Virender Sehwag about his habit of singing songs on the cricket pitch. He says, ‘We’ve heard you were very dumb while playing.’ Hearing this, Sehwag sings, ‘Chala jata hoon kis ki dhun mein’ and then imitates hitting shots with the bat.

What if I miss the catch?

At the same time, when Amitabh asks him if you are fielding and missed the catch? Virender Sehwag says, “If coach Greg Chappell is not there, he will direct ‘Soup Ganguly’ while singing ‘Aapni To Jaisi Te Kat Jayegi Aapka Kya Hoga Jana-e-Ali’. At this, Sourav Ganguly starts hitting his head and hides his face. Let us tell you, this is how Virender Sehwag drew attention to the fight between Sourav Ganguly and Greg Chappell.

Amitabh Bachchan and Sourav Ganguly laughed and laughed at every reply from Virender Sehwag. Which means it’s about to be the most delusional time of the year, as well as the most delightful.

