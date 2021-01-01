Shilpa Shetty dances: Shilpa Shetty dances with Farah Khan in Super Dancer 4 Video goes viral Super Dancer 4: Shilpa Shetty dances with Farah Khan, Video goes viral

Farah Khan Kundar has shared a behind-the-scenes video on the set of ‘Super Dancer 4’. It also featured Shilpa Shetty, Itvik Dhanjani, Geeta Kapoor and Paritosh Tripathi. At the beginning of the video, Shilpa, Farah, Itik Twik Dhanjani and Geeta are seen dancing on the same stage on Kidi’s Touch It. At that moment, Paritosh hits the entry in the frame and starts doing sexy dance moves. Farah then pushed him out of the frame.

Shilpa Shetty dances with Farah Khan



Sharing the video on Instagram, Farah wrote, ‘Friends came together and created heart emojis. Farah’s video has received a lot of reactions from social media users and her special friends in Bollywood. One user wrote, ‘Everyone looks so beautiful together. At the same time, another user wrote, ‘Wow, cool dance.’

Shilpa is the judge of ‘Super Dancer 4’

Earlier this month, Shilpa returned as a judge in ‘Super Dancer 4’. Shilpa’s husband Raj Kundra is in judicial custody in a pornography case. Raj is accused of making adult videos and streaming them through the Hotshots app.

Shilpa made the statement after the arrest of her husband Raj Kundra

Shilpa had also issued a statement after her husband’s arrest. In which he pleaded with everyone to please respect the privacy of his and Raj’s two children – Vian and Samisha’s family. Shilpa also said that this period is very challenging for the family.

‘I don’t want a media trial’

Shilpa said, ‘I have complied with all the laws of the country till date. I am an Indian citizen. I have been in this business for the last 29 years. People trust me and I have never disappointed anyone. So, most importantly, I urge you to respect the privacy of my family and my rights during this time. We don’t want media tests. Please let the law show the way. Satyamev wins. ‘

Shilpa’s post on her return to ‘Super Dancer 4’

After returning to ‘Super Dancer 4’, Shilpa has shared several photos of her look in her Instagram post. In which he wrote, ‘No one is more powerful than a woman who is determined to rise.’ Also, Shilpa has shared a post in her Instagram stories in which ‘mistakes’ are made and she does not press the ‘pause button’ on life even in stressful times. Which is going very viral on social media.

