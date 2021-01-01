Shilpa Shetty Raj Kundra Porn Case: Will Shilpa Shetty be different from Raj Kundra? Shilpa Shetty is planning to separate from Raj Kundra after the porn case was reported
Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra has been in jail for more than a month in a porn case. Now news is coming that a source close to Shilpa has said that the actress wants to stay away from her husband along with her children.
#Shilpa #Shetty #Raj #Kundra #Porn #Case #Shilpa #Shetty #Raj #Kundra #Shilpa #Shetty #planning #separate #Raj #Kundra #porn #case #reported
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.