Sunny Deol with his mother: Sunny Deol with mother Prakash Kaur at the airport This video will win your heart: Video

Sunny Deol with his mother: Sunny Deol with mother Prakash Kaur at the airport

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol’s video at the airport is going viral. It is said that the woman who appears with him in this video is his mother Prakash Kaur. This video clearly shows how much Sunny Deol cares for her mother and this scene will win hearts.

In this video, a child is captured caring for his mother, which you will definitely want to see. In fact, he is seen fixing his mother’s scarf, which is going too low on one side. Sunny Deol is seen moving forward with his mother.



Prakash Kaur is one of the low profile ones. Prakash Kaur, Dharmendra’s first wife, who lives far away from the world of glamor, also looks very simple in this video. Prakash Kaur, who keeps herself away from publicity, was seen in the premiere of Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol’s ‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas’ in 2019.

Dharmendra was certainly married to Hema Malini, but he did not divorce his first wife Prakash Kaur for this. He took another path because he had the same love for Prakash Kaur. Dharmendra converted to Islam and later married Hema Malini.

