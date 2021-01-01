Twinkle Khanna for Rakhi Sawant Post: Twinkle Khanna writes heartfelt messages for Rakhi Sawant

Twinkle Khanna has praised Rakhi Sawant on her digital platform ‘Tweak India’. He has put up a long post praising Rakhi Sawant, after which Rakhi Sawant’s joy is unbounded. Rakhi Sawant has also thanked him for this praise by posting in return. Along with the post, he has also happily shared a fun dance video.

Praise to Rakhi Sawant on ‘Tweak India’

The whole story is like this. In fact, Akshay Kumar’s wife and actress, writer Twinkle Khanna has recently launched her new venture ‘Tweak India’. It is a platform, a place where various topics related to women from issues like sex education and feminism are discussed. Simply put, this is a place where women empowerment is promoted.



Twinkle said- Rakhi Sawant is everything I can’t be

The latest post posted on Tweak India is on Rakhi Sawant. Along with a recent picture of Rakhi Sawant read, ‘Rakhi Sawant is everything I can’t be and for that I love her.’ Rakhi Sawant has been much appreciated in this post. It has been written for him that Rakhi Sawant has kept herself very strong despite being ridiculed by people for years. Twinkle has said that if she were in his place, she might not be able to bear it all.

Said- Rakhi has made a special place for herself

He said that he would hide himself in a pit like a mirage and spend the rest of his life like that. But you don’t feel ashamed when you are ridiculed. ‘She laughs as much as we laugh at her,’ he said. It is written for Rakhi the way she lifted her family out of poverty and created a special place for herself in this cut throat industry. Fans agreed by commenting on Twinkle’s post.



Rakhi says, ‘I am proud of who I am today’

Rakhi Sawant has put up a long post on her praise from Twinkle. Rakhi Sawant has thanked Twinkle Khanna for taking her precious time and writing such good things for her. Rakhi has said that whether she has been ridiculed or trolled or abused, she has always kept herself strong and believes in One Woman Army Fighting. Rakhi has said, ‘I am proud of who I am today. I can take care of myself and my family. By making people laugh, by entertaining them, they have overcome every difficult time.



Rakhi Sawant danced to Twinkle’s song

Apart from this Rakhi has also posted a video in her own style while replying to Twinkle Khanna. In this video, Rakhi is seen dancing to the song ‘Babu Zara Bachke Re’ from Twinkle Khanna’s film Mela. Sharing this, Rakhi wrote, ‘Thank you very much wetweakindia for giving me this honor. Queen wtwinklerkhanna is dancing to your song. I hope you like it. ‘

