Udit Narayan Video with Bharti Singh: Aditya Narayan reacts to Udit Narayan Video in which he dedicated Bholi Si Surat song for Bharti Singh: Video

A video of Udit Narayan and Bharti Singh is circulating on social media. In this video, Udit Narayan is seen singing a song from the movie for Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’ Bharati. This video of the father also came before the son Aditya Narayan and he has made a funny comment.

Bharti Singh shared this video on Instagram. In this video, Udit Narayan is seen singing the song ‘Bholi Si Surat, Aankhen Mein Masti’ from Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’ for Bharti Singh. Sharing this, Bharti Singh wrote, ‘Bholi si surat meri hahaha.’





Udit Narayan’s son Aditya commented on the video of Pappa and wrote, ‘Aye hi.’ Fans are making very funny comments on this video.



Recently a video of Bharti Singh went viral, in which the paparazzi questioned her pregnancy and asked when she would become a mama. In this video, Bharti Singh is also telling when she will be a mother.

