Urfi Javed Airport Look Goes Viral: Urfi Javed Airport Look Goes Viral On Social Media In ‘Bigg Boss OTT’

Urfi Javed’s airport look seen in ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ is going viral on social media. Urfi (Urfi Javed at the airport) who was seen at the airport caused a discussion because of her clothes. His style surprises everyone.

This style of Urfi is very surprising to the fans. As soon as the video surfaced, people started asking questions about his style. However, some have suggested that they desperately need a stylist. At the same time, most people don’t find it cool or glamorous.





Even in Bigg Boss OTT, Urfi remained in the spotlight due to her fashion and style. Urfi is the first contestant to be dropped from the show. In the first episode of OTT ‘Sunday Ke War’, Urfi Javed was the first contestant to be kicked out of the house. However, Rakhi Sawant was also seen demanding to return to the show with her fans. Some people have asked the question about his crop shirt – did the rat jump on the shirt?

