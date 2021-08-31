When KBC contestants got into trouble: Kaun Banega Crorepati

Deshbandhu Pandey, a railway official who appeared in a recent episode of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’, had no idea that there would be so much going on in ‘KBC 13’. While punishing Deshbandhu severely, the railway administration not only handed over the chargesheet to him but also stopped his pay hike for 3 years.

According to sources, Pandey was in Mumbai from August 9 to 13 to participate in KBC 13. He had informed the authorities about the leave, but the authorities did not consider it. In such a situation, Deshbandhu Pandey went to Mumbai without leave for the shooting of ‘KBC 13’. The Railways termed this act of Deshbandhu Pandey as negligence and punishment.

Deshbandhu Pandey gets stuck in KBC-13, Railways hands over chargesheet, suspends three-year pay hike



Fatima Khatoon received threats

Fatima Khatun from Bihar’s ‘Mardani’, who appeared in the eighth season of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’, impressed Amitabh Bachchan with her performance and won Rs 25 lakh. Actress Rani Mukherjee then came to support him in the game. Please be informed that at that time Fatima Khatoon started receiving threats on the phone. In fact, Fatima Khatoon had raised her voice against the trafficking of women in Bihar. At the age of 9, she became a victim of trafficking herself. After marriage, she went to a brothel. But Fatima somehow saved her own life and then launched a campaign against trafficking.

Fatima Khatun with Rani Mukherjee and Big B.



When a boycott was demanded on KBC

In 2019, Amitabh Bachchan had asked such a question in an episode of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’, which made people angry. At that time, there was a demand on social media to boycott KBC. At one point, a question was asked about the then Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, which caused a stir. The question was, ‘Which of these rulers was a contemporary of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb? The alternatives to this question were Maharana Pratap, Rana Sanga, Maharaja Ranjit Singh and Shivaji. There is an ongoing debate on this question. People said that why was the name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj asked only as Shivaji?

When the crime was filed against Big B.

In the 12th season of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’, Amitabh Bachchan asked a question about ‘Manusmriti’, which caused a lot of controversy. An FIR has also been lodged in Lucknow against host Amitabh and the makers of ‘KBC 12’.

The controversial question was: On December 25, 1927, Dr. B. R. Which scripture was burnt by Ambedkar and his followers? ‘

A) Vishnu Purana b) Bhagavad Gita c) Veda Gveda d) Manusmriti

Some people started protesting on social media over this question. He said that this question has hurt the feelings of Hindus.

Read: After winning ‘KBC 5’, Sushil Kumar went through a very bad phase, told sad stories

Sushil Kumar went through a bad phase

Sushil Kumar, who became a millionaire in the fifth season of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ in the year 2020, surprised everyone by revealing that he has reached a predicament due to some decisions taken after winning the show. He told me how he wasted a lot of money by associating with the wrong people and how he became addicted to alcohol and cigarettes. Everyone was surprised to hear Sushil Kumar’s story and see his condition.