Zomato Advertisement Hrithik Roshan Katrina Kaif: Hrithik Roshan – Katrina Kaif Confused over TV commercial, Zomato also had to explain – Zomato clarified his role on the advertisement of Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif
Zomato also said that through these advertisements, he also wants to send a message to the people that delivery boys should be treated well, which very few people do. Zomato has been accused several times of exploiting delivery boys and making them work in a bad way. In response, Zomato wrote that the delivery boys are paid a fair amount for the time they work. However, even after cleaning up Zomato, criticism on social media is not going away.
