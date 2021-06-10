Worker’s Provident Fund Organisation is mainly a social safety physique that’s primarily accountable for operating the biggest necessary state pension scheme for individuals in India. Similar to for each scheme you must fill out the KYC kind; the PF account additionally requires KYC details.

It is extremely essential that your Worker’s Provident Fund (EPF) account is KYC acquiescent. If your EPF account just isn’t KYC compliant, then it turns into tough for you to avail all the providers on-line on the Staff Provident Fund Organisation’s (EPFO) Member e-Sewa Portal.

Know Your Buyer (KYC) is a one-time process that helps in the identification of the subscribers by linking the UAN (Common Account) with KYC details.

If you fill out your KYC, then you can go for a lot of providers like submitting withdrawal claims, switch of accounts, making nominations and so on. There are possibilities that EPFO might additionally reject the service request raised by you and can ask you to make your account KYC acquiescent.

Steps for how you can complete your KYC process:

Firstly, go to the hyperlink https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/ and enter your UAN quantity and log in.

You will notice a Handle Tab. Choose the KYC possibility. A kind will seem on your display screen.

Click on on the tickbox which is offered subsequent to the paperwork you are going to add.

Fill in all the data associated to your paperwork and click on on the Save button.

As soon as you are completed filling out all the required details required, your KYC will go below ‘KYC Pending for approval’ possibility.

As soon as it’s authorized, the standing of your KYC might be proven in the ‘Digitally authorized KYC’ part.

Issues to recollect