EPFO account holders want to change the name of the old nominee, here are some easy steps that will work for you

Employees’ Provident Fund provides many facilities to the employees through the EPFO ​​portal. If you are an EPFO ​​subscriber then you can do many things online from home. In this sequence, EPFO ​​also gives the facility to its account holders to change the old nominee. You can change the name of the nominee here and add the name of any other family member. For this, account holders can submit EPF, EPS nomination online by logging on to the EPFO ​​website – epfindia.gov.in.

Recently, EPFO ​​has given information about changing EPF / PF enrollment online from its official Twitter handle. It has said that “EPF members can file a fresh nomination to replace the existing EPF/EPS nomination”. Provident Fund subscribers need not ask EPFO ​​for change in PF nominee nor need to visit EPFO ​​office for the same. All this they themselves can do online sitting at home. The nominee changed by him will be the final nomination and the previous nomination will stand cancelled.

How to submit PF nomination

Firstly log on to the official website of EPFO ​​– epfindia.gov.in;

Now go to the ‘Services’ option and click on the ‘For Employees’ tab in the drop down.

Then click on ‘Member UAN/Online Service (OCS/OTCP)’ tab in Services.

After that now login with your UAN and Password.

Now the ‘Management’ tab will appear in front of you. Under this select ‘e-nomination’.

To update your family declaration click on ‘Yes’ and click on ‘Add Family Details’.

Thereafter click on ‘Nomination Details’ to declare the total amount of the share.

After the declaration, click on ‘Save EPF Enrollment’.

Now click on ‘e-Sign’ to generate OTP.

An OTP will be sent to your mobile number linked with the Aadhar card, enter it and proceed.

Your e-nomination will now be registered with EPFO.

EPFO subscribers must understand that they can add more than one PF nominee in its e-nomination and after submitting the EPF, EPS nomination online, they do not require any further physical documents for submission.