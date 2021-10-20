EPFO-EDLI Scheme: EPFO ​​members should know all these features of EDLI scheme

Provident Fund (PF) account holders under the EPFO-EDLI scheme are eligible for assured life insurance benefits up to Rs.7 lakh without paying any premium.

The Employees’ Deposit Link Insurance or EDLI Scheme, 1976 is one of the most important schemes run by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO). As per EPFO ​​rules, a provident fund (PF) account holder is eligible for assured life insurance benefit of up to Rs 7 lakh without paying any premium. All EPFO ​​members are eligible for this EDLI benefit once a PF or EPF account is opened. Apart from this life insurance benefit, there are some other features of the EDLI scheme that a PF account holder should be aware of.

In order to make the EPFO ​​members aware of the features of the EDLI scheme, EPFO ​​has recently tweeted about its scheme and informed about the salient features of the Employees Deposit Link Insurance Scheme, 1976. Let us also tell you about the features of EPFO-EDLI scheme.

maximum assured profit

In case of death during service, the nominee or legal heir of the EPF member will be given assured benefit up to a maximum of Rs 7 lakh. Earlier, the maximum assured benefit was up to Rs 6 lakh, which has been increased to Rs 7 lakh with effect from April 2021.

minimum assured profit

Under the EDLI Scheme 1976, if the deceased member was in continuous employment for 12 months prior to his death, the minimum assured benefit is Rs 2.5 lakh.

no contribution from employees

This life insurance benefit being given to EPFO ​​member is free for PF/EPF account holders. Their employers will pay 0.50 per cent of the monthly salary up to a maximum limit of Rs 15,000.

auto nomination

There is an auto nomination provision for PF or EPF account holders. After becoming an EPFO ​​member or subscriber, they become eligible for the benefits of the EDLI scheme.

interest in pf account

On the other hand, EPFO ​​has transferred interest at the rate of 8.5 percent to the account of 6.5 crore EPFO ​​employees. This interest has come at a time when festivals are on their heads. You can also check it through SMS. For this, you have to send it by writing in EPFOHO UAN ENG to 7738299899. At the same time, balance check can also be done with just one missed call on 011-22901406. UMANG app is also one such way from where you can check your EPFO ​​balance.