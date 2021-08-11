EPFO interest come soon in your account, department itself gave this information

The Social Security Scheme Employees’ Provident Fund is administered by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) and earns interest like every other investment avenue. EPFO has announced an interest rate of 8.5 per cent for the financial year 2021. It is still not credited to the account holders of the eligible EPF account holders. Whereas EPFO ​​account holders are waiting for this interest for a long time. Now EPFO’s update has come on this.

EPF account holders have started raising questions on EPFO’s Twitter account. After which the answer has now been given by EPFO. It has been said by EPFO ​​that the process is in the pipeline and the effect of which can also be visible very soon. Whenever interest is deposited, it will be paid in full. There will be no loss of interest. EPFO has asked to be patient.

In fact, 6 crore EPF account holders are waiting for the EPF interest rate to be credited. Earlier, media reports had said that the provident fund body will credit the EPF interest rate for the financial year 2020-21 by the end of July. The current interest rate of 8.5 per cent on EPF is the lowest in the last seven years. In the financial year 2018-19, 8.65 percent interest was received on EPF.

EPF customers can visit the EPFO ​​site to get updates on interest credit or account balance through missed call and SMS service. For this you need to have UAN or Universal Account Number. Also to access various EPF related services like balance enquiry and others, you must have your UAN in active status.





